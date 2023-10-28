Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.71.

Textron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

