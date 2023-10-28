The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AES were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Down 0.8 %

AES stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About AES



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

