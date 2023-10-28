The AES Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

AES Stock Down 0.8 %

AES stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

