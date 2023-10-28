The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 271,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 227,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

