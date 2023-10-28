The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

NYSE COO opened at $306.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.28 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.04 and a 200 day moving average of $364.22.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

