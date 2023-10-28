The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto bought 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto bought 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,826.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

