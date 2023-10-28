Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBX. Stephens increased their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.47. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 116.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

