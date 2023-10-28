Thomas Spain Sells 70,618 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £18,360.68 ($22,492.56).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Spain acquired 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,470.24 ($11,601.42).

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £423,934 ($519,336.03).

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Spain acquired 170,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($60,394.46).

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36), for a total value of £6,864.88 ($8,409.75).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £23,497.07 ($28,784.85).

On Monday, August 7th, Thomas Spain sold 46,761 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £14,028.30 ($17,185.23).

Staffline Group Stock Down 0.6 %

STAF opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.15 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.65. The company has a market capitalization of £40.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

