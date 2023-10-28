TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKO. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.20.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.16. TKO Group has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

