TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$297.99 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.44%.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$25.59 and a 52-week high of C$30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

