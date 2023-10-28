TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$297.99 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.44%.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of X opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$25.59 and a 52-week high of C$30.93.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
