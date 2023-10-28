Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.13.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

