TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$15.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.45.

Shares of TA opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.14 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.61.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4946287 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

