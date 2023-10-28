Transcat (TRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.63 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $115.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

