TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $37.97 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $180,136.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,603.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,136. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

