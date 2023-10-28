Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RIG stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

