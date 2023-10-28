Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TREX stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 1,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

