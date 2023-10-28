Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tronox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $10.22 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tronox by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

