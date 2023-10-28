True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.44. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.96%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

