TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Richard P. Betori Acquires 2,500 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) EVP Richard P. Betori acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $27,025.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,779.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TBI stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 629.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 22.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 46.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

