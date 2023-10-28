TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,574,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 368,815 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In other news, Director Kristi A. Savacool bought 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $49,959.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $371,222.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard P. Betori purchased 2,500 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $27,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,779.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi A. Savacool acquired 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,222.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,050 shares of company stock worth $187,584. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $10.82 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.90 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

