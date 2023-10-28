Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,705 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.1 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEG

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.