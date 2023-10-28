Truist Financial Corp Sells 20,571 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

