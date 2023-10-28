Truist Financial Corp Takes $6.76 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,959,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $5,541,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $2,919,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,875,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

