Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $956.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

