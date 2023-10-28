TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Up 125.2% in October

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TX Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. TX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

TX Company Profile

TX Holdings, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

