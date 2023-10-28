UBS Group Trims Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

