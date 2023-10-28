UBS Group Upgrades St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJPF. Barclays lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,300 ($15.93) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded St. James’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.06) to GBX 1,063 ($13.02) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,305.75.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

