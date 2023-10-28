UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

