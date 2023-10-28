United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Trading Down 3.4 %

UG opened at $6.18 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

