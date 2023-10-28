Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 647,630 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $339.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.79 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,628.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

