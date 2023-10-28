Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3,406.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,684,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,470 shares of company stock worth $7,308,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $84.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

