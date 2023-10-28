Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $95.63.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOLF. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

