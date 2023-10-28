Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

