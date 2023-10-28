Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $34.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

