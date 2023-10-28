Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Vector Group Trading Down 2.2 %

VGR stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,429.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vector Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.