Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

