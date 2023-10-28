Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 137,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 163.0% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $6,118,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $394.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

