VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.35 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.