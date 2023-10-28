Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.00 million.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.