Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,798 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 14.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 13.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,589,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,724,000 after buying an additional 428,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Envista by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 147,127 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

