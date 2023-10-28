Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 6.5 %

RVMD opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.41. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,931,044.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

