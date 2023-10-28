Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 41,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 404.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,136,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock worth $23,858,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

