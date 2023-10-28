Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $152.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $165.03. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $611,153.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,749,497.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $4,227,812. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.