Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 807 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Photronics Stock Performance
Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Photronics Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
