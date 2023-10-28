VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,432,000 after acquiring an additional 176,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 99,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.2385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

