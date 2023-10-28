Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $124.35, but opened at $134.97. Visteon shares last traded at $133.66, with a volume of 51,584 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

