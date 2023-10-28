Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Given a C$2.80 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$2.80 price target on Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
