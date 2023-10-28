W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $677.41, but opened at $705.96. W.W. Grainger shares last traded at $690.11, with a volume of 40,235 shares.

The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.83 and a 200-day moving average of $708.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.