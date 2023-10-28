Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 630,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 866,963 shares.The stock last traded at $131.69 and had previously closed at $137.41.

The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

