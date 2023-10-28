Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $343.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.01. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $406.08.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

